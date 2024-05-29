Prescription drugs, risky behaviour: bus crash driver back in court

THE DRIVER who caused the horror Hunter Valley bus crash will have his charges mentioned in Newcastle District Court for the first time today.
Brett Andrew Button has admitted to driving dangerously when the coach rolled and hit a guard rail on Wine Country Drive on June 11 last year.
Ten wedding guests were killed and 25 others were injured, some seriously.
The Newcastle Herald understands Button was under the influence of prescription drug Tramadol to the level that it would have impaired his driving, engaged in risky behaviour, and drove too fast for the roundabout.
The 59-year-old was taken into custody earlier this month after pleading guilty in Newcastle Local Court to 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death.
Each charge carries a maximum jail term of 10 years.
Button also admitted to dozens of other charges stemming from the injuries other passengers suffered.
Button was committed to the district court at Newcastle for sentencing, and is due to front the higher court for the first time today.
The Herald understands an adjournment will be sought for a sentence date to be confirmed.
Button was working for bus company Linq Buslines and was bringing passengers back to the newlywed couple's hometown of Singleton after a wedding in the Hunter Valley on the night of June 11, 2023.
The bus rollover at Greta at about 11.30pm that night was Australia's worst road disaster in decades and sent shockwaves across tight-knit Hunter communities and the nation.
Darcy Bulman, Rebecca Mullen, Zachary Bray, Tori Cowburn, Angus Craig, Kane Symons, mother and daughter Nadene and Kyah McBride, and husband and wife Andrew and Lynan Scott, lost their lives.
Several were members of the Singleton community and the local Roosters AFL club.
