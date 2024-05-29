Toohey's News: Knights attempt to sign Parramatta teen sensation

Just to clarify things, it's our understanding Martin is on a top- 30 contract worth around $160,000 this season and was offered a two-year extension in November worth about $360,000 all up. Apparently, the offer remained on the table for three months before Knights officials ran out of patience waiting for an answer and opted to use the money elsewhere to upgrade and extend other players. As it stands, Martin has played just two games off the bench in NSW Cup this season.