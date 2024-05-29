Toohey's News: Knights attempt to sign Parramatta teen sensation

Newcastle's bid to try and prise boom teenage utility back Blaize Talagi out of Parramatta appears unlikely to succeed with club officials privately resigned to him remaining at the Eels.
Talagi, a five-eighth, centre or fullback, put himself on the open market a few weeks ago after deciding not to take up an option in his existing Eels contract for next season and is yet to make a decision on his future.
The Knights and Dragons have been among the clubs to show interest in the 19-year-old but he appears likely to sign a new deal at the Eels even though his path to the NRL is blocked by the likes of Dylan Brown, Clint Gutherson and new 2025 signing Zac Lomax.
It's understood Knights coach Adam O'Brien sees Talagi's future as a running five-eighth. It's a position the Knights are keen to bolster. Controversial former Manly five-eighth Josh Schuster has also been tossed around by club officials in recent weeks as another possible five-eighth target.
In other recruitment news, the Knights will open negotiations with back-up Melbourne halfback Jonah Pezet in November if, as expected, he hasn't extended his contract at the Storm beyond the end of 2025.
A month out from the June 30 cut-off, it is now looking almost certain the Knights will promote from within to fill their one remaining top-30 roster spot.
They have been holding out hope the Raiders may release outside back James Schiller but that is looking extremely unlikely.
The twin brother of Newcastle prop Leo Thompson won't be linking with the Knights for the back-end of this season as had been tipped.
The club had hoped Kiwi rugby forward Tyrone Thompson would be released from his Super Rugby contract with the Chiefs to join his brother in Newcastle prior to the cut-off point for NRL registrations on June 30. But Knights officials are now resigned to having to wait until the start of pre-season in November before the Thompson twins are reunited.
It's expected Tyrone will start next season on a development contract.
Meanwhile, the club is set to step up negotiations to extend Leo's contract, which runs out at the end of next year.
Our story last week revealing that young representative Knights forward Myles Martin would leave the club at the end of the season after signing with the Canberra Raiders raised plenty of eyebrows among fans.
Many questioned whether the club had done enough to keep last year's NSW Under 19s lock from walking out.
Just to clarify things, it's our understanding Martin is on a top- 30 contract worth around $160,000 this season and was offered a two-year extension in November worth about $360,000 all up. Apparently, the offer remained on the table for three months before Knights officials ran out of patience waiting for an answer and opted to use the money elsewhere to upgrade and extend other players. As it stands, Martin has played just two games off the bench in NSW Cup this season.
Despite his decision, Knights Jersey Flegg coach Michael Dobson has told us he will stick with Martin as his side's captain and not blood new leadership at this stage.
"Myles is still a leader within the group and I don't want to punish him for his decision," Dobson told us.
"There are plenty of leaders among the boys and at the end of the day, it doesn't really matter who has the 'c' next to their name from that point of view."
It's closing in on almost two years since young local girl Emma Walsh was diagnosed with cancer, with her specialists at the time saying she may have just weeks to live. They hadn't counted on her fighting spirit or the strength and love of her close-knit family.
Having gone to hell and back, Emma and her family are now doing all they can to help others in a similar predicament after establishing Emma's Warriors charity.
Their annual family fun day to raise money for the charity will be held at Cahill Oval on Saturday when Lakes host Central Newcastle. It's a great cause which both clubs get behind so show your support and get there if you can.
Standings after Rd 12: 10 Dane Gagai 8 Kalyn Ponga 7 Kai Pearce-Paul 5 David Armstrong, Leo Thompson, Dylan Lucas 4 Tyson Frizell, Bradman Best 3 Phoenix Crossland, Adam Elliott, Jackson Hastings 2 Enari Tuala, Greg Marzhew, Jayden Brailey 1 Brodie Jones, Jacob Saifiti.
