Jemena poised to sell giant Newcastle site for industrial redevelopment

Jemena is poised to sell the former Hamilton North gasworks site to an industrial property developer.
The gas and electricity infrastructure company was tight-lipped about the planned sale on Wednesday, but the Newcastle Herald understands a deal is all but complete for the 7.4-hectare site.
Jemena acquired the contaminated Clyde Street land in 2006 from AGL as part of a corporate transaction.
In 2020, it completed an $11.5 million "cap and contain" remediation of the site to light industrial standard.
The Herald understands the land could become a business park.
The 30-year planning strategy for Broadmeadow announced last week by the NSW government and City of Newcastle places the gasworks site in a Hamilton North "business and innovation" sub-precinct.
"This place strategy encourages the appropriate remediation and reuse of contaminated sites for employment-generating uses within this sub-precinct," the strategy says.
Dubbo-based property developer MAAS bought the neighbouring 8.4-hectare former Shell depot last year for $25.3 million but has not announced plans for the land.
The Jemena site operated as a gasworks from 1913 to 1985.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.