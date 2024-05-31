Get creative at Lake Macquarie's Dobell Festival this month

The annual Dobell Festival returns to Lake Macquarie this month with events that celebrate the life and talent of the late Sir William Dobell.
The award-winning artist was born in Newcastle in 1899 and is recognised as one of Australia's greatest portrait and landscape artists.
He is the first painter to win both the Wynne Prize for landscape and the Archibald Prize for portraiture in the same year.
Dobell went on to win the Archibald Prize on three occasions, was knighted in 1966, and spent the last three decades of his life in Wangi Wangi, on the western shores of Lake Macquarie.
There are many references to "Bill", as he was known by locals, around Wangi Wangi: street names, memorials, a plaque in the pub where he used to drink. His former home and studio at 47 Dobell Drive, Wangi Wangi, was listed on the NSW State Heritage Register in 2017.
And in 2021 a month-long festival was named in his honour.
"It is a celebration of Sir William Dobell's work and his life in Lake Macquarie, and we invite our local community and visitors to come along and experience that firsthand," Lake Macquarie City Council's arts, culture and tourism manager Jacqui Hemsley says.
"Lake Macquarie is a centre for creativity and cultural innovations, and the festival highlights this through the work of local artists and our creative community."
The 2024 Dobell Festival kicks off with an Art & Craft Festival at Wangi Workers Club this weekend. Other festival highlights include:
Dobell House Lake and Landscape Painting Adventure
Wednesday, June 5, 10am to 2pm, Dobell House The experience begins with a tour of Dobell House and ends at Wangi Hub, where you will be guided through a lake and landscape painting workshop with local artist and illustrator Tallulah Cunningham.
Bernard Ollis: Snakes and Ladders Exhibition
Official launch on Friday, June 7, 6pm to 8pm, Museum of Art and Culture, yapang Bernard Ollis OAM paints the imagined world that he inhabits; a world of fears and psychological threats. He will be "in conversation" with curator Jasmine Kean at MAC yapang on Saturday, June 8, 11am to noon.
Lake Mac Meet The Makers
Saturday, June 8, 10am to 4pm, MAC yapang More than 40 artists and makers from across Lake Macquarie will showcase their creative processes across a broad range of mediums including painting, drawing, textile art, glass making and ceramics.
Storytelling on stage - a play in two days with Hilary Bell
June 8 and 9, 10am to 4pm, Multi-Arts Pavilion, mima This intensive workshop is designed for playwrights of all levels and focuses on developing characters, conflict, narrative and structure through games and writing exercises.
Kathryn deBoer: Acrylic Natives Workshop
Monday, June 10, 10.30am to 12.30pm, Wangi Creative Hub Lake Macquarie artist Kathryn deBoer demonstrates the materials and techniques she uses to capture the colour and textures of native flower arrangements.
Life Drawing at MAC
Wednesday, June 12, 5.30pm to 7.30pm, MAC yapang Enhance your existing observational drawing skills with Andy Devine or learn new ones, while enjoying a glass of wine or a cup of tea and light refreshments.
Young Dobell exhibition opening
Saturday, June 15, 2pm to 4pm, MAC yapang The winners of this year's Young Dobell competition will be announced.
Demonstration of Chinese Brush Painting
Saturday, June 22, 10am to 11am, Belmont Library Lake Macquarie artist Stephen Cassettari displays his works and explains the techniques, history and philosophy that underpins this spontaneous art form.
Introduction to Clay with artist Marian Marcatili
Saturday, June 22, 10am to 2pm, Sugar Valley Library Museum Ceramic artist Marian Marcatili will teach you how to mould, shape and design unique clay pieces. You will make one small plant pot and a trinket platter.
PORTRAITS by Catapult Dance in collaboration with Idan Cohen
Saturday, June 22, 7.30pm to 8.30pm, Warners Bay Theatre, baramayiba A new professional dance work developed by Catapult Dance Choreographic Hub in collaboration with artistic director Idan Cohen of Canada's Ne.Sans Opera and Dance company for the 2024 Dobell Festival.
Lake House Clay & Art Studio
Friday, June 28, noon to 3.30pm, 75 Skye Point Road, Coal Point
Make your own ceramic masterpiece using slab construction, decorated with underglaze colours, with ceramicist Kelly White.
Dobell Dyed and Stitched - Textile Landscape
Saturday, June 29, 10am to 4pm, Toronto Community Centenary Hub Create a Dobell-inspired landscape using Shibori dying techniques overlaid with simple Boro stitching.
A Dog Day Out
Sunday, June 30, 11am to 2pm, MAC yapang A dog-friendly art event that celebrates the pooch in contemporary art, life and culture. A team of artists, writers and photographers will work together to create amazing images of your dogs. Sir William Dobell was a lover of dogs.
