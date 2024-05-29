Welsh whizkid dreams of another NSW Country jumper

JAYDEN Williams-Whitney travelled to Australia chasing the rugby dream.
Still, he never imagined a boy from Hay-on-Wye in central Wales would play for NSW Country.
Williams-Whitney is a chance at doing it twice.
The playmaker is in his second season with Southern Beaches and will lead the Hunter team at the under-20 Country Championship in Tamworth on June 8-9.
"Playing for NSW Country was the last thing on my mind," he said. "When it happened I was chuffed. There were a good group of us from Beaches in the team. My parents and grand parents were very proud of me. They knew that I came over here to chase the rugby dream. That is one step in the right direction. I'm hoping to make country again in a couple of weeks."
A graduate from the Cardiff Blues (under-16s) and Scarlets (under-18s), Williams-Whitney came to Newcastle to play with the Wildfires colts in the Sydney competition.
"I didn't enjoy it at the Wildfires," he said. "I met Beaches coach Va Talaileva through rep footy and he asked if I wanted to have a run there. I fell in love with the club.
"Va took me under his wing. He has helped turn me into a man I reckon. On the field there are huge things I have picked up from him. He has taught me to control myself and be positive."
Williams-Whitney played mainly 10 or 12 in Wales, but has been deployed as a fullback by Talaileva.
"He is a good kid and is handling the pressure well," Talaileva said. "He trains hard and has bought into what we are trying to do here. He is developing into a really good player."
Beaches are yet to win a game, but Williams-Whitney is confident of correcting that statistic against University at home on Saturday.
"We are a very young team but each week we are improving at training," he said. "Our set piece has improved majorly and our backs are as good as any in the comp."
"You have to be able to lose to know how to win," he said. "We have a very young team. Each week we are improving at training. Our set piece has improved majorly and our backs are as good as any in the comp. We just need to distribute the ball to them. I think this week against Uni is a chance to turn our season around. All the boys are up for it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.