Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Younger brother adds to Baggs family affair at Merewether

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 30 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Baggs offloads a pass for Merewether during the Mick 'Whale' Curry Memorial Sevens. Picture by Marina Neil
Jordan Baggs offloads a pass for Merewether during the Mick 'Whale' Curry Memorial Sevens. Picture by Marina Neil

THE Baggs family are green through and through.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.