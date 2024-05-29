Younger brother adds to Baggs family affair at Merewether

THE Baggs family are green through and through.
Wayne Baggs has played for and coached Merewether teams for decades.
His son Mark won a first-grade premiership in the 80s.
Now, the next generation are making their mark.
Jordan Baggs made his first-grade debut against University, joining older brother Matt to help beat the Students 46-5.
Grandfather Wayne and dad Mark were on hand to present his jersey.
"It was a nice moment for the family," coach Tony Munro said. "The Baggs family has a long association with the club. Wayne is still involved in coaching with second grade."
Jordan usually plays openside breakaway but lined up at outside centre and did enough to retain his position for the battle against Maitland on Saturday.
"Jordan was at St Josephs in Sydney and then had a couple of years at Randwick playing first grade colts," Munro said. "He was tossing up going back down to Sydney but was enjoying being at home and around his mates. He normally plays seven but has a lovely skill set having gone through the Joeys program. He and Bill Coffey combined really well in the centres."
Merewether will again be without Rhys Bray, Sam Bright and Jack McKay.
** There is no doubting the toughness of Wanderers fly-half Jayden Kitchener-Waters. The playmaker broke his arm in the first half of the 34-29 loss to the Blacks but finished the game. However, he now faces eight weeks on the sideline.
Lock Ngaruhe Jones will play against Hamilton on Saturday despite having two teeth knocked out in the same game.
** Hamilton lock Logan Flutey is out of the Hunter side for the Country Championships after badly gashing his knee. Flutey had six stitches but due to the location of the wound, could be out for more than a month.
Wildfires lock Taufa Kinikini will play for Hamilton against Wanderers on Saturday as he continues to build match fitness after a long-term foot injury.
