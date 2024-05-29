Contractor sentenced for gun threat, saying he would watch man 'squeal'

A HUNTER building contractor has been handed a suspended jail term over threatening phone exchanges with another contractor - including one in which he said he would put a gun in the man's mouth - in relation to a pay dispute.
Stein John England, 35, was found guilty after a hearing in February of two counts of using a carriage service to threaten serious harm.
The charges related to two instances in February and March, 2023.
In Toronto Local Court on Wednesday, magistrate John Chicken sentenced England to two suspended jail terms - 12 months and eight months - which would be served together on the conditions that he surrendered $3000, be of good behaviour for three years, and be supervised by Community Corrections.
As the Newcastle Herald reported at the time he was found guilty, the offences involved two phone calls to a man - Steen Hanson - who claimed he was owed money for building-related work at England's home.
During one of the phone calls, England told Mr Hanson he would "put a gun down your throat and watch you squeal" if Mr Hanson went to his property.
Mr Hanson's apprentice could hear the exchange on speaker phone, the court heard at the time.
The suspended jail sentences handed to England will expire next May.
