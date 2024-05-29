Drugs, risky behaviour: bus crash driver back in court

The driver behind the wheel of the horror Hunter Valley bus crash will appear before the Newcastle District Court today. Brett Button pleaded guilty to several charges last week, and today begins the process of setting his sentencing date.
The Newcastle Herald understands Button was under the influence of a prescription drug to the level that it would have impaired his driving, and he also engaged in risky behaviour and drove too fast in the moments before the crash, which claimed the lives of 10 people.
In other news, St Philip's Christian College in Cessnock has warned it is only a matter of time before a major accident occurs at an increasingly chaotic intersection outside the school.
And in sport, McDonald Jones Stadium is on track to host a sold-out women's State of Origin next week.
A full house on June 6 could prove pivotal in the city's quest to become a regular ground for international sport, as it looks to strengthen its case to be a host city for the AFC Women's Asian Cup in 2026.
Jamieson Murphy, news director.
