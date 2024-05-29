Newcastle Herald
Drugs, risky behaviour: bus crash driver back in court

May 30 2024 - 3:30am
The driver behind the wheel of the horror Hunter Valley bus crash will appear before the Newcastle District Court today. Brett Button pleaded guilty to several charges last week, and today begins the process of setting his sentencing date.

