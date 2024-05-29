Hunter product Young willing to play where required for NSW

HUNTER Valley product Hudson Young says he is ready and willing to play wherever required for NSW in next week's Origin opener.
The Canberra Raiders forward, who has been recalled for the Blues after playing games one and two last year, was named on a NSW bench comprising four big men.
He will start Wednesday's match at Accor Stadium on the pine alongside Manly's Haumole Olakau'atu, Penrith's Isaah Yeo and Spencer Leniu of the Roosters.
It's a rare occurrence of an Origin side running without a utility or back on the bench, and means NSW could be forced into some reshuffles should a back-line player go down with injury during the game.
Young, mostly used in the back row at Canberra, has been earmarked as a player who could be deployed in the centres should the need arise, and he told Newcastle Herald he would have no qualms shifting if required.
"We've spoke about a plan," Young, 25, said of his talks with new Blues coach Michael Maguire.
"We've got a pretty clear plan here on how I'm going to play and I do that plenty of weeks at Canberra anyway.
"When there is injuries, I shift out there. So it's nothing new to me."
After a strong start to the NRL season, playing in all 11 of Canberra's games and scoring seven tries, Young was picked in the No.17 jersey for the Blues.
He returns to the fold after being dropped for Origin III last year.
The Greta Branxton Colts junior debuted in the 2023 series opener in Adelaide and played game two in Brisbane.
He was desperate for a recall, and has likely benefited from working with Maguire at Canberra last season.
"I don't think you ever expect it, but I spoke to 'Madge' a few times through the year and knew what I had to work on to get my spot back," Young said.
"I feel like I've been playing pretty good footy at the moment with Canberra.
"So I'm excited to get back into camp and rip in."
