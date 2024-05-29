Windale post office closure does not have mayor's stamp of approval

LAKE Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser has penned a strongly-worded mayoral minute condemning Australia Post's decision to permanently shutter the Windale post office.
This week, councillors voted to write to Australia Post's chief executive asking for the decision to be reversed, making it clear the June 17 closure does not have their stamp of approval.
Labor Cr Fraser said she was told in April that the Windale post office would close, two weeks later she was told the Blacksmiths site would close in July.
"This is a concerning trend," she said.
"Our community deserves to know how many more closures are planned for post offices in Lake Macquarie and the justification for the decisions.
"A decision made on financial grounds to close Windale post office ignores the important role this facility plays in a community that faces many social and economic challenges."
The council will also write to the Minister for Finance and Minister for Communications expressing its disappointment and asking for help to have the decision reversed.
The Newcastle Herald understands Australia Post management met with Cr Fraser this week.
Windale post office will be the fourth to close across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie since September 2023.
Glendale and Elemore Vale post offices closed late-2023 and Lambton was shuttered earlier this month.
An Australia Post spokeswoman confirmed the Windale post office will close on June 17, and thanked the licensee for many years of service as they head into a "well-earned retirement".
"Windale is one of a small number of post offices participating in a voluntary licence hand-back program, as Australia Post works to maintain a viable network and keep serving our customers into the future," she said.
"Australia Post continues to work with the Lake Macquarie council around changes to our network.
"Our customers will continue to be well-serviced by several nearby outlets in the area."
Windale has the second lowest ranking in the state according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics Index of Relative Socio-Economic Advantage and Disadvantage.
Almost 13 per cent of the local population need help to undertake daily core activities, compared to 7.2 per cent across Lake Macquarie.
Cr Fraser said Windale is an area of the city with lower income, lower home ownership and higher than average unemployment.
"These factors can significantly affect people's ability to go about their daily business, and make the loss of a local post office a greater imposition than it may be in areas of greater social advantage," she said.
"About 3400 people live in Windale and 10,000 in the broader Mount Hutton-Windale area and the local population is increasing, yet Australia Post believes this population does not warrant a local post office."
Labor Cr Christine Buckley said there is a post office at Mount Hutton but it is not as easy to access.
"We have a lot of older generation people who rely on walking sticks and walkers and things like that," she said.
"I think this is a really backwards step in closing the Windale post office.
"We really need to be supporting our community there and pushing Australia Post as hard as we can to look at other options."
Federal Member for Shortland Pat Conroy said he will fight for a postal solution for Windale.
"We've seen licensed post offices closed by Australia Post over the last 10 years," he said.
"While the licensee decided to accept the offer from Australia Post to buy back their license, I have met with the Minister for Communications to raise my concerns about postal services for Windale and urged her to explore how services can be maintained."
