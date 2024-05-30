Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Auction a super sign for the sport of greyhound racing

By Michael Cowley
May 31 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Group 1 winning jockey Tyler Schiller and his partner Alexandra Wilkinson with their new pup by Fernando Bale out of Yuko Girl. Photo Ross Schultz.
Group 1 winning jockey Tyler Schiller and his partner Alexandra Wilkinson with their new pup by Fernando Bale out of Yuko Girl. Photo Ross Schultz.

The future of greyhound racing in NSW received a massive vote of confidence when the inaugural Greyhound Racing NSW Puppy Auction at Richmond Race club on May 26 proved a record-breaking success.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.