Auction a super sign for the sport of greyhound racing

The future of greyhound racing in NSW received a massive vote of confidence when the inaugural Greyhound Racing NSW Puppy Auction at Richmond Race club on May 26 proved a record-breaking success.
First-time owners, long-time participants and even a Group 1 winning jockey were among the buyers at the auction, with more than $1.27 million in sales on the day.
"The total pool was absolutely fantastic and we're extremely happy about that result," GRNSW's deputy chief executive officer Wayne Billett said.
"With auctions you just don't know when you put them on how successful they may or may not be, but with the support we had from the industry, this was great.
"It just generated that much interest and it shows the industry is really viable and vibrant which is very important.
"The auction was about the industry and the great people in it, so we're delighted for them more than anything.
"They have voted with their feet today in some way, shape or form and that's a tremendous thing. It shows how important these events are for the industry and for people to be able to sell their pups.
"The feedback from all the vendors has been fantastic. The feedback over the years has been that they need a marketplace to be able to sell their pups.
"Now they have been able to sell their pups, there was really good money on offer, so overall the auction has been an investment in the industry and we're really happy about that."
The average lot price was almost $9,600, with all pups purchased in the auction now eligible to race in a $150,000-to-the-winner Auction Race Series to be held late in 2025.
The sale topper was, as expected, one of the four pups being offered out of Million Dollar Chase champion She's A Pearl. By super sire Fernando Bale, the last of the four pups in the auction, lot 127, the only bitch offered, reached $60,000.
In total the four She's A Pearl pups were collectively knocked down for $207,000 ($60,000, $52,000, $50,000 and $45,000). All four were bought back by premier trainer Andy Lord, although it's understood he is in negotiations with one of the underbidders about one of the quartet.
"The She's A Pearl pups were the sale toppers but there was also very good money for the French Martinis and Jackpot Josies and the Keeping pups. The depth of the catalogue is really important and the depth here was fantastic," said Billett.
Among the other top lots were two pups by Fernando Bale out of Group winner French Martini, which went for $24,000 and $23,000.
Group 1 winner jockey Tyler Schiller who has previously spoken publicly about his love of greyhounds and has already bred a littler of pups, added to his ownership by purchasing a well-bred bitch by Fernando Bale out of Sam Sultana's multiple Group race finalist, and Group 2 Richmond Oaks winner, Yuko Girl, for $23,000.
Some of the other big lots were a dog by Droopy's Sydney out of Caitlyn Keeping which went for $22,500, two dogs by Aston Dee Bee out of Elusive Wave which went for $20,000 and $19,500, a bitch by Barcia Bale out of champion sprinter and Group 1 winner Good Odds Cash which went for $20,000, as did a bitch by Bernardo out of Jackpot Josie.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.