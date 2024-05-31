Introduction of a new technology is a win for dog trainers

Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) and the NSW Greyhound Breeders Owners & Trainers Association (GBOTA) have launched a joint track safety and greyhound welfare venture which will allow trainers to utilise advanced biomechanical gait analysis technology for their greyhounds.
Trainers will be able to access the world first technology from July 1, at Wentworth Park.
They will be able to use the technology and in 30 seconds, and for no cost, they will be handed the full diagnostics for their consideration.
The system utilises a treadmill and software system to obtain comprehensive kinetic gait analysis for dogs, and it gives trainers a detailed report in real time.
German company Zebris has developed the CanidGait analysis system that brings biomechanical gait analysis technology to veterinary medicine.
The system utilises a treadmill platform equipped with a calibrated pressure sensor matrix and synchronised cameras.
"It will help detect underlying, not-yet-visible injuries, leading to further advances in injury detection and greyhound welfare," said GRNSW CEO Rob Macaulay.
"Importantly, we expect that this technology will be able to assist trainers in early detection of pre-patent hock injuries, well before they are visible to even an experienced expert.
"We believe it can assist with better racing, with the potential for fewer race injuries and better placements of greyhounds."
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.