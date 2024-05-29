Back-rower back from Poland out to make up for lost time with Wildfires

HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman has challenged Tiueti Asi to make up for lost time and believes the power-packed No.8 can help turn their Shute Shield fortunes around.
Asi will start at No.8 in one of four changes for the clash against fellow strugglers West Harbour at Concord Oval on Saturday.
The 32-year-old was strong off the bench in the 41-28 loss to Easts last round - his first game back from a short playing stint in Poland.
"I was super disappointed when he went to Poland," Coleman said. "He only made the decision to go in February. He regretted going and wanted to come home early. In the end he stuck it out. Now he is keen to make up for lost time. He has definitely surprised me, the shape he has turned up in. He is a little bit lighter but much more mobile."
Asi had a career-best season in 2023 and will provide a hard edge at the break down and valuable metres in attack.
"His pick and go through the middle of the ruck gets us on the front foot," Coleman said. "He has been doing that since he was 18. Defensively he lives on the edge. It's about finding the balance with controlled aggression."
In the other change to the pack, prop Sam Tufuga comes in for Angus Websdale, with Bo Abra switching from tight head to loosehead.
"That is more a rotation," Coleman said. "It is a case of start with the bigger props than Angus being dropped."
In the backs, Belgian halfback Isaac Montoisy replaces Nick Murray and English winger Frank Nowell comes in for Isaac Ulberg.
"Montoisy has given us a bit of spark off the bench in the past two weeks," Coleman said. "Nick hasn't done a lot wrong. We probably want him to speed up his service if he can. The change is more a reward for Montoisy."
Captain Rob Puli'uvea will start despite a minor knee issue.
New arrivals, English Lock Shay Kerry and Spanish No.8 Unamol Urraze will play off the bench in second grade.
Former Randwick and Southern Districts first grade halfback Tyzac Jordan has joined the Wildfires from Newcastle Rugby League club Macquarie.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.