Greyhound racing news from around the NSW regions, May 31

Many greyhound racing participants are born into the sport, and 18-year-old Holly Taylor is no different.
Holly is the daughter of trainer Karen Ulrick, and grand-daughter of veteran trainer Ron Ulrick, and has been in love with greyhounds for many years.
Holly and her brother Chad have for many years been seen around the tracks handling greyhounds for their mother and grandfather, but Holly recently attained her trainer's licence and with just her third starter she became a winning trainer.
Gift For Holly was named because the greyhound was just that from trainer Chris Field who Holly has regularly helped on race days.
On May 24 at Casino, Gift For Holly led throughout to score giving Holly the first of what will undoubtedly be many winners during her training career. It took just four days before Holly had her second winner when Gift For Holly did it again, winning at Casino.
The feature races continue to move around the state and it's the turn of the Gunnedah Greyhound Club on June 9 with the running of the $40,000 Ladbrokes Chief Havoc Cup Final.
The race has been won by some smart greyhounds over the years with Jay Opetatia's Street of Dreams taking out the 2023 edition.
The Cup is named after a greyhound considered one of the greatest and fastest of all time Chief Havoc who raced around the region in the 1940s.
The squads have been released for the annual TAB Origin Greyhound Series with the NSW team spearheaded by 2024 Golden Easter Egg winner Mackenna and 2023 Greyhound of the Year Palawa King.
The Origin series will be run at Brisbane's Albion Park on June 13, with again three events: the $150,000 Group 3 Origin Greyhound Sprint over 520m, the $150,000 Group 3 Origin Greyhound Distance over 710m, and the $60,000 Origin Greyhound Match Race over 520m.
Queensland won the Series in 2023 despite the Jack Smith-trained Palawa King winning the opening race, the Distance event.
The home state then won the Sprint with Greg Stella's Magistrate before Selena Zammit's Jay Is Jay defeated 2023 Golden Easter Egg winner Simply Limelight to claim the match race and the title. Jay Is Jay would four months later come to Sydney and win the Million Dollar Chase.
Among other NSW team members are: Country Classic winner Bella Una, Richmond Derby winner Go Bears, National Derby winner History's Coming, Brother Fox winner Overflow Beau, Golden Easter Egg runner-up Zipping Megatron and Group 1 winner and 715 runner-up Ritza Piper.
Queensland will be led by 715 winner Valpolicella, and last year's Origin winners Jay Is Jay and Magistrate.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
