Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Greyhound racing news from around the NSW regions, May 31

June 1 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young trainer Holly Taylor with her first winner Gift For Holly. Photo Lisa Vanderstok.
Young trainer Holly Taylor with her first winner Gift For Holly. Photo Lisa Vanderstok.

Great greyhound bloodlines produce another winner

Many greyhound racing participants are born into the sport, and 18-year-old Holly Taylor is no different.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.