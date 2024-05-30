See Bridgerton stars' other work while you wait

The Irish actress has been busy of late. After making a small appearance in the juggernaut film Barbie (Netflix, Binge), she went on to not only lead the third season of Bridgerton, but also take the spotlight in offbeat comedy Big Mood (Stan). Coughlan plays Maggie, a failing playwright with a mood disorder who's trying to give up her medication with less than the desired effect. She has a great chemistry with co-lead Lydia West. Coughlan was also one of the lead cast members in Netflix's Derry Girls, playing Clare, a teen in Northern Ireland during The Troubles.