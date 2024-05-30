See Bridgerton stars' other work while you wait

Netflix was particularly cruel to us viewers recently, delivering only half of the latest season of Bridgerton.
The escapist period romance had already delivered two juggernaut seasons and a spin-off series, but after a wait of more than two years since Anthony and Kate's romance of season two, we were gifted just four episodes of Polin's story - that's the couple name of Penelope and Colin, for the uninitiated.
Now, having absorbed those four episodes in record time, the viewing public must somehow fill their time during the long wait until June 13, when the final four episodes of the season drop. Luckily, the Bridgerton cast are a talented bunch, and there are plenty of other places you can see the actors while you wait for Polin's love story to wrap up.
The eldest Bridgerton is known to be quite uptight and self-serious, but Bailey's earlier character of Sam in Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 2016 comedy series Crashing (Netflix) is the complete opposite. With blonde hair, an eye for chaos and conflicted feelings for his housemate Fred, Sam is a fun character who shows Bailey's range. Bailey followed his lead Bridgerton season with romantic, political drama Fellow Travellers (Paramount+), alongside Matt Bomer. Adopting an American accent for this one, Bailey plays a political staffer in 1950s America who is gay and must hide this aspect of himself due to the political landscape of the time.
Dynevor was Bridgerton's first main character, and she got the lead treatment again at Netflix last year in anxiety-inducing finance thriller film Fair Play. Opposite Alden Ehrenreich, Dynevor plays Emily, a corporate hedge fund worker who suddenly finds herself promoted above her new fiance, and must contend with his increasingly poor behaviour and the disrespect of her colleagues. Pre-Bridgerton, Dynevor appeared in 17 episodes of Hilary Duff/Sutton Foster comedy Younger (Stan), as Irishwoman Clare.
Before burning up the screen as the Duke of Hastings, Page appeared in 20 episodes of legal drama For the People (Disney+), alongside the likes of Britt Robertson and Jasmin Savoy Brown. After the success of Bridgerton, Page was cast in star-studded spy action film The Gray Man (Netflix) as the more villainous CIA agent Denny Carmichael. He's joined by Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Alfre Woodard, Billy Bob Thornton and a host of more notable stars.
The Irish actress has been busy of late. After making a small appearance in the juggernaut film Barbie (Netflix, Binge), she went on to not only lead the third season of Bridgerton, but also take the spotlight in offbeat comedy Big Mood (Stan). Coughlan plays Maggie, a failing playwright with a mood disorder who's trying to give up her medication with less than the desired effect. She has a great chemistry with co-lead Lydia West. Coughlan was also one of the lead cast members in Netflix's Derry Girls, playing Clare, a teen in Northern Ireland during The Troubles.
You can catch the quick-witted second Bridgerton daughter in Aussie production Bali 2002 (Stan). The drama series dropped in September 2022, to mark 20 years since the deadly Bali Bombings. Jessie plays Polly Miller, a British woman who was on her honeymoon in the holiday spot when her new husband was killed in the attack.
You can also catch both actresses who played Francesca Bridgerton in Netflix shows, with Ruby Stokes in Lockwood and Co, and Hannah Dodd in Anatomy of a Scandal. Simone Ashley, who played season two lead Kate Sharma, appears in Netflix's Sex Education, while her on-screen sister Edwina, Charithra Chandran, stars in high school rom-com How to Date Billy Walsh, on Prime Video.
