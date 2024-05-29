Jet Archie Goodwin on the move after deciding to leave club

HE was regarded as one of the brightest prospects the Newcastle Jets have produced, but Archie Goodwin has parted company with his home-town club at the age of 19.
The Cooks Hills United junior, who debuted for the Jets as a 16-year-old in 2021, is expected to link with A-League rivals Adelaide.
A Young Socceroos representative, Goodwin has played 44 times for Newcastle, including 20 appearances this season, but has featured in the starting line-up only six times.
Goodwin stamped himself as a rare talent when he scored twice in a boilover win against Sydney FC in 2022, when he was still only 17, but two subsequent back surgeries have hindered his progression.
Jets chief executive Shane Mattiske said in a statement on Wednesday that the club was disappointed to lose Goodwin, who apparently feels he will receive more opportunity by moving on.
"Archie has today advised [coach] Rob Stanton and I that he is not going to accept our offer to keep him at the Jets," Mattiske said.
"Archie has communicated that he wants to push himself outside of his comfort zone and wants to challenge himself in a different environment.
"As a club we're disappointed to lose Archie.
"We had made it clear to him that he was a key part of our plans for the future and, of course, we know our fans would want to see him continue to play in the gold of Newcastle.
"This past season has been a strong one for Archie, with him building his strength and fitness to make a strong contribution to the season.
"He made 20 appearances this season after playing eight games in each of the two prior seasons.
"As a club we're proud of the player Archie has become. We've supported his growth and development since he joined the academy at age nine and have been excited by his growth as a professional player in the A-League.
"Whilst we are disappointed to see him move to another club, we respect his right to make a decision to challenge himself away from this club.
"Archie is Newcastle through and through and we hope to see him back at the club at some time in the future."
The Jets have also confirmed a host of other player departures, including Lucas Mauragis, Brandon O'Neill, Trent Buhagiar, Reno Piscopo, Jason Berthomier, Daniel Stynes, Michael Weier and Carl Jenkinson.
"Each of these players has made an important contribution to the history of this club ... we wish them success in their future endeavours," Mattiske said.
