Newcastle heavyweight to return for first fight since KO win

NOVOCASTRIAN boxer Brandon Grach says he is ready to display a broader set of boxing skills when he returns to the ring for the first time since his "knockout of the year" victory last year.
Grach (two wins, no losses), a heavyweight known as 'The Bull', is set to fight John Malia (six wins, no losses) at Wollongong Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, July 10.
It will be his first fight since scoring a stunning second-round KO win over Liam Talivaa on the undercard of Nikita Tszyu's last headline bout in Newcastle.
Grach, who linked with Tszyu's manager Glenn Jennings last year, has been inactive since the November card due to a thumb injury that required surgery soon after.
Speaking at a press conference in Wollongong on Wednesday, he said couldn't wait to get back in the ring following last year's triumph, but was just as eager to get back to Newcastle for a fight.
"It was great, and I was stoked to do it in front of my hometown of Newcastle," Grach said.
"We picked up a bit of a thumb injury during that fight, so we got that looked at over Christmas.
"[But] I'm just happy to be here, I'm feeling a wave of excitement now - it's been a while since I've got in the ring for real and punched someone.
"So I can't wait to do it in front of the mad bunch here in Wollongong, but I'm ready to bring it back sometime soon in Newcastle for the bullpen."
Grach will be fighting on a card in Wollongong headlined by Illawarra product Sam Goodman and Thailand's Chainoi Worawut, and featuring a bout between former AFL star Barry Hall and ex-NRL player Curtis Scott.
Asked if he was ready to back-up his impressive November victory, Grach - who is trained by Nathan Swadling out of BoxCamp gym in Gateshead - said he was eager to show his full range of skills.
"I know what I carry in both hands, but it's not just power that I take into the ring," he said.
"My opponent is going to find that out ... he hasn't just got one thing to think about.
"You're going to see a few different dimensions going on in this fight and some of the skill-set that I bring to the table.
"There's a lot more of The Bull to come."
Of Malia, who has scored five of his six wins via knockout, Grach said he didn't know too much about his opponent.
"I'm prepared for anything," he said.
