Who is the Newcastle Knights' best option as fill-in goalkicker?

IT'S a tradition that dates back 12 years, to when Dane Gagai first arrived at the Newcastle Knights.
At the end of most training sessions, Gagai will grab some balls and line up a few shots at goal and, to raise the stakes, long-serving team manager John Thomas will wager a chocolate bar on the outcome.
Exactly who's in front over the years is anyone's guess, because it's safe to assume the two great mates have never kept an accurate tally.
It would also be fair to say the pressure of lining up a conversion attempt, or a penalty goal, during an actual match is a whole new ball game, as Gagai has discovered this season.
Until Kalyn Ponga suffered a foot injury last month that could potentially sideline him for 12 weeks, kicking goals was a role Gagai had handled only occasionally.
A goal here, a goal there, up until his 2019 season with South Sydney, when he landed seven from nine attempts.
But Ponga's injury left Newcastle without not only their most dangerous attacking weapon, but also the man who had kicked 19 goals from as many shots this season.
Initially Gagai stepped up, kicking three from four and three from three respectively in narrow wins against the Dolphins and Warriors.
But after booting two from five in the victory against Wests Tigers, he was replaced at the tee by halfback Jackson Hastings, who was on target with four from five attempts in Newcastle's 28-24 success against Gold Coast Titans.
Hastings, who has landed 60 goals from 84 attempts (71.43 per cent strike rate) across his NRL career, is more experienced, and Gagai won't be protesting if he wants the job against Canterbury on Friday night.
"It's just something that if I need to do it, I'll do it," he said. "But if someone else is going better, then I'm happy for them to do it as well."
Gagai, Hastings and Jack Cogger have all been receiving expert tuition from one of the best goalkickers of all time, Daryl Halligan.
"The one thing I like about Daryl is he really focuses on the mindset of it, giving yourself little cues and what you should be focusing on," Gagai said.
"He just really simplifies it, not making it this over-complicated thing, thinking if you kick the goal determines whether we win or lose.
"Just giving yourself little challenges within the game, like trying to go on a kicking streak.
"And I think that's what he did with KP and why KP's been so good, just trying to ease the pressure ... he's been really good in that sense, the mental side."
Whoever has the job on Friday, their contribution could well prove crucial if the Knights are to, pardon the pun, get the chocolates.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.