Seven Days in League: What does 'true Queenslander' look like?

HOW good is Indigenous Round?
The eye-catching jerseys, the pre-match ceremonies, and the honouring of legends such as Cliffy Lyons, Greg Inglis, Preston Campbell and Ronny "Rambo" Gibbs ... it's a special time that just gets bigger and better every year, and the punters love it.
This year, however, it does leave me wondering why the majority of Australians voted "no".
Obviously rugba league fans can't be blamed. It must have been the miserable so-and-sos who follow soccer, rugby union and aerial ping pong.
I NOTE with interest that Matildas starlet Mary Fowler has been honoured by having a Barbie doll created in her honour.
"During the design process, it was really cool working with the team to ensure my look was brought to life in my Barbie," Mary says.
"Being a positive influence, and seeing young girls recreate my look has been so special, and to finally hold my doll and see her wear my bubble braid, my gloves and even my boots, made my Barbie doll unique and connected to me."
I'm a bit surprised they didn't opt for a Sam Kerr-model Barbie, which could have potentially vomited at the press of a button, before making an inappropriate comment.
But anyway, here's hoping Nathan Cleary will have a Ken doll launched in his image to complete a matching set.
WESTS Tigers CEO Shane Richardson explains the logic behind releasing back-rower Isaiah Papali'i so that he can join Penrith at the end of the season.
"This is purely about getting our salary cap in better shape, and it's not a simple thing to do," Richo says. "Effective salary-cap management is so important in this business, and it's a puzzle you simply must get right if you want to be a successful NRL club."
It's a fair point. I mean it's hard to deny that the two-time NRL wooden spooners paying a bloke to play for the three-time premiers next year makes good business sense.
NSW and Queensland announce their respective squads for the State of Origin series opener, and while it's a new-look Blues outfit, there is one notable omission amongst those dirty, rotten Cane Toads.
Somehow, big David Fifita has missed out on a gig, despite helping the Maroons win the trophy last year. So much for their famous pick-and-stick policy.
Maroons coach Billy Slater explains: "Dave created a really high standard for his footy last year, he just hasn't quite got to that standard this year ... he's taken the disappointing news like a true Queenslander."
It gets me wondering what a "true Queenslander" entails.
My impression of true Queenslanders is that they are simple folk who believe daylight savings fades the curtains, and prefer their cans stamped "XXXX" because that is the limit of their vocabulary.
Anyway, here's a list of prominent identities who surely qualify as true Queenslanders: Wayne Bennett, Pauline Hanson, Peter Dutton, Clive Palmer, Bob Katter and Karl Stefanovic. Not a lot of redeeming features between them, to be honest.
I AM intrigued to read that Maroons fullback Reece Walsh has arrived for Origin camp wearing a pair of Gucci slides. Only a true Queenslander would pay $1100 for a pair of designer-label thongs.
HAVING been brushed by new NSW coach Michael Maguire, poor old Latrell Mitchell insists he remains committed to the cause by declaring: "I bleed blue".
Madge, on the other hand, appears to bleed red, after Channel Nine's Danny Weidler reveals he bumped his melon en route to a team-photo shoot and "may need stitches". Like a true New South Welshman, Madge fronts up anyway, without even so much as a HIA.
WHO would travel interstate for a haircut?
According to the Daily Telegraph, NRL stars do, to visit Sydney-based Mohamad and Mustafa Srour, better known as the "Barber Brothers". (I'm not sure if Matt Lodge is one of their clients.)
Meanwhile, the identity of last week's Kalyn Ponga lookalike can be revealed: Ipswich-based Lincoln Ison. Judging by Lincoln's bar/shrine, I'm assuming he bleeds red and blue.
I'm not sure if he's a true Queenslander, but he is definitely a true Knights tragic.
