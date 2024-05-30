Newcastle artist Nigel Milsom named finalist in Sulman prize

Newcastle artist Nigel Milsom has been named a finalist in for the Sulman Prize.
The Art Gallery of NSW announced on Thursday the finalists in the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman prizes.
Milsom won the Sulman Prize, worth $40,000 to the winner, in 2012, with his work Judo house part 4 (golden mud). The piece came from an on-going series that Milsom said was "based around the loose idea of gambling, whether it be with one's life, money, career or simply in the day-to-day decisions we all make".
Milsom, 49, won the Archibald Prize in 2014, and the Doug Moran National Portrait Prize in 2013.
Milsom's 2024 work in the Sulman is Judo house part 10 (plain crazy), which depicts three brolgas.
In his entry he notes "it is from an ongoing body of work that has been inspired by the 1897 painting The spirit of the plains by Sydney Long, Japanese crane painting, and the song On a plain by the band Nirvana.
"I am currently working at Waringarri Aboriginal Arts, a centre in Kununurra, Western Australia (Kimberley region), which is Miriwoong Gajerrong Country.
"It is the land of the brolga."
In total, 138 works have been selected as finalists across the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes 2024: 57 finalists in the Archibald, 41 in the Wynne and 40 in the Sulman.
Twenty-one works by Aboriginal artists have been selected as finalists in the Wynne Prize 2024, which makes it the first time in the prize's history that there are more works by Aboriginal artists than non-Aboriginal artists.
The increasingly popular Young Archie competition attracted the highest number of entries in the 12-year history of the competition, with more than 4000 entries received from budding young artists aged five to 18 from across the country. Seventy finalists from across the four age categories have been selected to be exhibited at the Art Gallery and displayed online.
The finalists in all three prizes (Archibald, Wynn and Sulman) will be exhibited at the Art Gallery of NSW from Saturday, June 8, to Sunday, September 9.
