Newcastle artist Nigel Milsom named finalist in Sulman prize

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated May 30 2024 - 1:06pm, first published 12:00pm
Sulman Prize 2024 finalist, Nigel Milsom Judo house part 10 (plain crazy), oil on linen, 170 x 195 cm the artist, image Art Gallery of New South Wales, Jenni Carter
Sulman Prize 2024 finalist, Nigel Milsom Judo house part 10 (plain crazy), oil on linen, 170 x 195 cm the artist, image Art Gallery of New South Wales, Jenni Carter

Newcastle artist Nigel Milsom has been named a finalist in for the Sulman Prize.

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar writes about culture, art, food, drinks and music. He's been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

