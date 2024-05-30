Westpac chopper brought hope to baby Henry's parents in desperate hour

WHEN Michelle and Nick heard that their sick newborn son Henry would not survive the ambulance transfer from John Hunter Hospital to Westmead Children's Hospital, the mention of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service brought them "tears of hope".
Henry, born last June, required 17 minutes of CPR at birth to stabilise his heart rate and breathing, before tests showed he had a congenital diaphragmatic hernia - meaning some of his organs were moving upwards into the cavity under his heart.
Doctors also found the baby boy had a narrower-than-usual aorta.
Henry's chances of survival dropped significantly and he needed an urgent transfer from John Hunter Hospital to the specialist facilities and staff at Westmead Children's Hospital in Sydney.
"We were told Henry wouldn't make it to Westmead in an ambulance and to hear he was going to be airlifted brought nothing but tears of hope," Michelle and Nick said this week to help launch the Westpac chopper service's annual fundraising drive.
On average, the service's teams are tasked up to four times a day from any one of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter bases in Lismore, Tamworth and Belmont, flying more than 1500 missions a year across northern NSW.
Baby Henry's transfer had the best medical equipment on board to help get him safely to Westmead, with the helicopter's NSW Ambulance and NSW Health critical care medical team, and specialist neonatal nursing staff who escorted him on the flight.
Once at Westmead, Henry underwent two major operations including an eight-hour open heart surgery and finally, after three months of specialist care, he happily went home for the first time.
"We're so very grateful and in debt to the amazing services the Westpac Rescue Helicopter has provided for our family and we know they do the same for so many others as well," Michelle said.
"Donating towards your local Westpac Rescue Helicopter base means your support stays local to benefit your community and help save local lives - making a difference to the lives of people in your community just like Henry."
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service was established in 1975 and operates five helicopters from three forward operating bases in Belmont, Tamworth, and Lismore.
The service operates in partnership with NSW Ambulance and NSW Health to deliver the highest standard of aeromedical and rescue services to those in need across a state-wide network.
A NSW Ambulance critical care paramedic and NSW Health doctor are on board each AW139 aircraft to provide the highest quality critical care where it is needed most.
Visit www.rescuehelicopter.com.au/appeal to make a tax-deductible donation before June 30.
