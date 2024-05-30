Newcastle Herald
'He's gone crazy': bus crash driver's chilling warning, painkiller use revealed

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
May 31 2024 - 5:00am
Brett Button, tributes at the crash site, and the bus rollover scene on June 11, 2023. Pictures by Peter Lorimer, Marina Neil
  • Warning: this report contains details some readers may find distressing

DOSED UP on prescription painkillers, the driver in the horror Greta bus crash case was warned by passengers he had "gone crazy" as he headed "too fast" into a roundabout.

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

