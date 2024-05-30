Lamphead shine light on fulfilling 'reason for being' with debut album

IN 2017 Spanish writers Héctor Garcia and Francesc Miralles published their international bestselling book Ikigai: The Japanese Secret To A Long and Happy Life.
One of the various principles of ikigai (which translates to "reason for being") involves identifying the four core elements of: What you love, what you're good at, what the world needs and what you can be paid for.
Where those four elements intersect is where your ikigai lies and therefore your fulfilment in life.
For Newcastle indie-punk band Lamphead, music is their "reason for being" and they have aptly titled their debut album Ikigai.
"The creative outlet, the fun, the passion, the leisure of making music and then there's the other part of the ikigai, which is bringing people together, as friends who come together to make this," Lamphead guitarist Darcy Long says.
"Another part of the ikigai is you could make this a career. One big reason we made an album, instead of an EP, is to try and push us in the trajectory of the next step of what this band is going to try and do."
Since playing their maiden show at the Cambridge Hotel in April 2021 and releasing their self-titled EP, the foursome of Long, Joey Geyer (vocals), Damian Moore (drums) and Liam Hewitt (bass) have steadily built a local fanbase with their melodic brand of math-rock.
While Ikigai still features classic elements of math-rock, such as shifting time signatures and rhythmic complexity, Long says there was a concerted effort to write the best possible batch of songs.
The band chose their 11 strongest songs from a collection of 25 demos, which were self-produced and mixed by Long at Tommirock Studios in Newcastle.
It's an eclectic listen, with elements of punk, pop, hardcore and even splashes of synths, banjos, mandolins, strings and horns courtesy of SF Wrens and Spuz member Mat Woodcock.
"I would say this album is a departure from the math-rock sound," Long says. "We've still got a lot of strong elements of it, but I think we've stepped a little bit away from it.
"I think the songs are better because they're less technical. It definitely still fits in the math-rock genre."
Lyrically, Ikigai also taps into a more positive mindset.
Atomic Habits and Cut Off All Your Vices address acknowledging your faults and accepting them, Your Yesterday explores moving beyond a toxic relationship and the highlight track, Little Brother, is about "realising that blood is thicker than water and family is forever."
"I very rarely enjoy listening to music that's negative," Long says. "You can create a positive message out of negativity."
The nucleus of Lamphead formed in 2019 when Long and Moore started writing songs together after bonding over their shared love of prog-metal while studying sound production at Newcastle TAFE.
I think the songs are better because they're less technical.- Darcy Long, Lamphead guitarist
Long had played in melodic hardcore band Shorebreak and Moore was drumming for psych-punk band Stranger Than Friends.
Fellow sound production student Hewitt then jumped on board, before the line-up was completed when Geyer (formerly of The Treehouse Children, Auxfire and Tumbo Pit) laid his vocal on two demos.
"I was recording Joey's band Tumbo Pit at the time in 2020 and as they were recording they were fizzling out at the same time," Long says.
"A few members wanted to do different things, no bad blood.
"I was showing him all the Lamphead demos and he said he'd have a go at singing on those tracks and the next day he sent two full songs he'd written and recorded with vocals over the top and I knew he was the dude for the band."
Both Long and Hewitt are heavily involved in the Newcastle scene as sound engineers for King Street, Bar On The Hill and the Hamilton Station Hotel.
Long says he's constantly inspired by the fresh sounds he's hearing.
"Sometimes I think I've seen every band in Newy and then in a couple of months there's a whole bunch of new ones coming out," he says. "In the last year or so, so many young guys are starting bands, which is awesome to see. There's so many opportunities in Newcastle."
Long is currently mixing a debut album for his hardcore five-piece Dead Mall before Lamphead launch Ikigai with shows in Wollongong, Sydney, Melbourne and Newcastle.
Lamphead release Ikigai on Friday and play King Street Warehouse on June 22 with support from Jacob, Recast and Handsome Alice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.