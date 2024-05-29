Unique dance and poetry event comes to life at Q Building

Dance and poetry come together on Saturday, June 1, at the Q Building in Honeysuckle, reflecting the immerse amount of creative talent in Newcastle.
The event, Flow, features performances from emerging and established dancers, interspersed with spoken word poetry.
DJ Jakesy Hustle will finish the night and audience members are encouraged to get up and move with the performers.
The idea for Flow started two years ago when classically-trained dancer Jacinta Durney began taking classes at Top Rock Studios, a dance studio for adults in Newcastle West that offers a space for dancers across a variety of genres.
"To me, dance and poetry are both a form of creative expression that can connect people, and also both have the ability to describe one thing in a million different ways," Durney said. "They tell a story, they have a pulse, they connect us."
While taking dance classes here, she met other like-minded movers and felt there could be an opportunity to create a special dance event showcasing the thriving dance scene in Newcastle and the international talent it's attracting.
The lineup includes multidisciplinary artist and poet Malvika Saltekar, originally from Bombay and Goa, and established dancers working with local dance studios including Jazmyn Chang (born and raised in Malaysia), Broadway, heels and contemporary dancer Savannah Cull, independent artist Rachael Sebastian of local dance collective, Newy Crew, and dancer Maddy Weiley.
"It's great to see Newcastle creatives coming together and the local community supporting the arts," said Top Rock Studios co-owner and professional dancer Braeden Lee.
Dance performances will be interspersed with poetry including theatrical pieces performed by poets Alex Morris and Holly Willis.
Venezuelan couple Jose Sanchez and Paola Velasco of Kumache Kitchen will sell South American delights on the night, and wine from Hungerford Hill will be available for purchase.
Flow through dance and poetry, 7pm, Saturday, June 1, Q Building, 16B Honeysuckle Dr, Newcastle. humantix. com.
