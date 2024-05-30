Muswellbrook Rams name injured player, plan fundraisers to cover costs

The Muswellbrook Rams say first-grade player Wade McKenzie is making "positive progress" in hospital after he was seriously injured in a game against Denman on Sunday.
The club posted an update on Mr McKenzie's progress on Facebook on Thursday morning after gaining permission from his family to name him publicly.
"It's the toughest of times that bring everyone together, and there is no denying the genuine love that has been felt this week by all at our club," the club said.
"We know that what happened on Sunday has impacted a lot of people, and as a club we hope you are all doing well and we can now have the strength to stick together as one and support Wade in his recovery."
The Rams said they were planning fundraising events in coming weeks to support Mr McKenzie and his family with medical costs and expenses throughout his recovery.
"We know Wade will be feeling the love from each and every one of you, and we look forward to sharing more positive news about Wade's recovery when the time is right.
"Thankyou again to everyone and we love you Wado!"
Mr McKenzie was in critical condition in an induced coma on Monday but a day later his condition was upgraded to serious but stable.
The Rams said they had waited to publish Mr McKenzie's name to allow his family "the time and privacy to be there for Wade and each other, and to process all that has occurred".
"We can say that Wade is making positive progress and we are so proud of the true Wado strength and his never back down attitude that he has continued to show. He is remarkable!" the club's Facebook post said.
The club also thanked the Westpac rescue helicopter service, ambulance and police officers, Rams first-aid officers, Denman's Jackson Ball and club volunteers for helping Mr McKenzie.
"We truly had the best team around Wade that we could possibly have had, and for that we are forever thankful. How special are first responders!"
Mr McKenzie was injured in a tackle late in the Rams game against Denman at Olympic Park in Muswellbrook.
It is understood this weekend's rounds of Hunter Valley Group 21 Rugby League matches have been postponed to a date yet to be determined.
