Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Horrendous every day this week': 16 ambulances waiting at John Hunter

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
June 1 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Patients seeking treatment at Hunter emergency departments faced waits of up to four hours when arriving by ambulance this week, paramedics say.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.