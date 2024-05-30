Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Notorious roundabout bottleneck $11m congestion busting upgrade

By Newsroom
May 30 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSW Department of Transport wants feedback on how to fix the congestion. File photo
The NSW Department of Transport wants feedback on how to fix the congestion. File photo

The notorious roundabout that connects the eastern and western side of Lake Macquarie and leaves thousands of frustrated drivers log jammed every day is getting a congestion busting upgrade.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.