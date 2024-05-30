Saifiti hard done by missing NSW selection: Knights coach

NEWCASTLE coach Adam O'Brien believes Jacob Saifiti was a little hard done by missing out on NSW selection, but he is pleased to have the prop on deck for Friday's clash with Canterbury.
One of two Knights called into the NSW side for Origin III last year, the other being now-injured centre Bradman Best, Saifiti was not retained for this year's series-opener despite playing in the Blues' most recent win.
O'Brien was surprised to see the two-time NSW representative miss out under new Blues coach Michael Maguire, and also felt Dane Gagai was close for Queensland.
"There's obviously a silver lining that we get to keep them, but if I'm honest, I want them to play," O'Brien said.
"You get a lot of confidence out of being in that Origin camp. It's a bit of a badge of honour.
"I think there's some guys that really deserve to be in calculations, and maybe they were.
"I get it, it's a tough job, everyone has got an opinion on who he shouldn't and should pick.
"I thought guys like Jacob ... and certainly the luck with Bradman with the injury, but it's a long series and I'd like to see some Knights guys in there, one way or another. I think 'Gags' is pretty similar."
Saifiti, who to date is averaging a career season-best average of 125 run-metres per game, along with 28 tackles, missed selection despite Maguire running with four forwards on the bench.
The Blues coach somewhat surprisingly opted to pick and debut Roosters prop Spencer Leniu, who has played just three NRL games since returning from an eight-week suspension for a racial slur.
Payne Haas (Brisbane) and Jake Trbojevic (Manly) start in the front row, while Leniu is on a bench also featuring Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly), Isaah Yeo (Penrith) and Hudson Young (Canberra).
"I'm always disappointed," O'Brien said of his players missing out.
"I don't think I've ever talked them out, and I won't, of a rep jersey.
"That's why you play the game - you want to play it at the highest level you can."
