Jets duo's instant boost as New Lambton ground high-flying Magpies

The injection of several A-League Women's players is set to open up the remainder of the NPLW Northern NSW if a rescheduled fixture between New Lambton and Maitland on Wednesday night is anything to go by.
Jets duo Lauren Allan and Cassidy Davis provided a much-needed injection for New Lambton, who improved to 13 points and from sixth spot to fifth with a 3-2 win over high-flying Maitland at Alder Park.
Allan scored twice in the first half, either side of Maitland goals to Sophie Jones and Bronte Peel, before Nina Collins produced the match-winning strike five minutes into the second half.
The win moved New Lambton within six points of fourth-placed Charlestown, who are set to unleash Jets striker Melina Ayres this weekend.
It was only the second time Maitland have lost this season. The first defeat came in their opening match against leaders Broadmeadow on March 1.
They were widely touted as premiership favourites this year and have already claimed the Charity Shield and League Cup.
Maitland are caught in a two-way tussle with Newcastle Olympic for second spot on 24 points, two behind Magic, but have games in hand over both sides.
The match was the first for Allan and Davis, who had not played since the Jets lost the second leg of their A-League semi-final with Melbourne City on April 28.
"It's very positive to beat a team that has the players that they do," Davis said.
"On paper they are very strong, probably one of the strongest teams I've seen in a long time in the league. It was a great time to beat them and hopefully gives the girls some confidence and belief.
"We have to beat these top teams if we want to climb up at the ladder. But it's only one game so we don't want to get ahead of ourselves. We've got to play them again on the weekend."
The two sides meet again at Cooks Square Park in round 13 on Saturday.
