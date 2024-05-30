Man accused of secretly filming woman in university bathroom identified

A MAN accused of filming a woman without her consent in the bathroom at the University of Newcastle's city campus has appeared in court for the first time.
Ryan Andrew Yates, 23, of Fletcher, was represented by solicitor Bradley Gabb when he appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Thursday charged with intentionally recording intimate image without consent.
He did not enter a plea and the matter was adjourned until July for police to conduct further investigations.
According to court documents, Mr Yates allegedly recorded a woman in the bathroom of the campus between 2pm and 2.30pm on April 29 this year.
Police were called and began investigating, arresting Mr Yates at his home at Fletcher about 8.50am on May 9.
He was charged and granted conditional bail.
When Mr Yates left the courthouse on Thursday he was confronted by a number of television cameras, many of whom were outside to cover the Greta bus crash case upstairs.
He covered his face and went to leave, before turning around and heading back into the courthouse.
When he emerged sometime later he was flanked by Mr Gabb who offered a stern "no comment".
