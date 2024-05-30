Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

The booming western suburbs deserve a fair slice of state budget pie

By Letters to the Editor
May 31 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Albanese committing $13 million to the Glendale interchange as Labor infrastructure spokesman in 2016.
Anthony Albanese committing $13 million to the Glendale interchange as Labor infrastructure spokesman in 2016.

I AM extremely disappointed that our elected representatives haven't prioritised the Lake Macquarie Transport Interchange in the upcoming state budget.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.