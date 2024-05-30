FogHorn brewery ownership reaches full fermentation for Sherlock

FOR the first time since he launched FogHorn Brewery nine years ago, head brewer Shawn Sherlock has full ownership of the Newcastle business.
Melbourne-based ASX-listed beverage company, Mighty Craft, completed the sale of its 45 per cent share of FogHorn to Sherlock earlier this week.
It's been a satisfying result for Sherlock, who first opened the King Street brewery in April 2015 with his then senior business partner James Garvey.
"I've always had a lot of control within the partnerships I've had, but it's good to now be on my own," Mr Sherlock told the Newcastle Herald. "It's a nice thing for sure."
The 250-capacity FogHorn brewpub was the first craft brewery to open in Newcastle and has won multiple honours, including best stout for its Sligo Extra Stout at the Australian International Beer Awards (AIBA).
Mighty Craft, formerly known as Founders First, bought into FogHorn in 2020 and expanded the business to Hunter Beer Co at Potter's Hotel at Nulkaba and renamed it Mighty Hunter.
Other beverages in the Mighty Craft portfolio include Better Beer, Mismatch Brewing Co, Kangaroo Island Spirits, 78 Degrees and Seven Seasons.
The Mighty Hunter has since been re-branded as The Valley Brewhouse.
Mr Sherlock said with FogHorn's beer production once again based 100 per cent in King Street, he would be doubling down on the Newcastle market.
"We're looking at getting back to doing more canned packaged products again and looking to grow the brand in the local region," he said.
"We've always had a local focus, but particularly with the last business partners, there were visions of growing outside the region.
"Certainly in the medium-term, my focus is on Newcastle and the Hunter and consolidating what we do best."
It's a difficult economic climate for the hospitality sector as customers have tightened their spending on dining out and alcoholic beverages.
"It's obviously more risk, in a risky time, but it's something I've been working towards," Mr Sherlock said.
"From a personal point of view, there's been a lot happening over the last couple of months, but now it's time to knuckle down and get through the next six-month period and hope interest rates start to come down and people spend more money."
