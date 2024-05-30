Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

FogHorn brewery ownership reaches full fermentation for Sherlock

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
May 30 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shawn Sherlock became the 100 per cent owner of FogHorn this week, nine years after first launching the business with James Garvey. Picture by Marina Neil
Shawn Sherlock became the 100 per cent owner of FogHorn this week, nine years after first launching the business with James Garvey. Picture by Marina Neil

FOR the first time since he launched FogHorn Brewery nine years ago, head brewer Shawn Sherlock has full ownership of the Newcastle business.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.