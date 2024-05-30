Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Lake Macquarie students unite at Rathmines for reconciliation walk

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
May 30 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reconciliation Walk at Rathmines Park, pictures by Simone De Peak

It was a heart-warming sight for Aboriginal elder and Kamilaroi Wailwan woman Aunty Jill Jessop watching a sea of children circle Rathmines Park for the third annual reconciliation walk.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.