Forget knowing him, Trump's track record makes his character clear

The roll-out of the renewable energy zones is way behind schedule because of its own problems and limits. It is looking increasingly unlikely that it will get anywhere near the target of having 82 per cent of electricity consumption met from renewable energy by 2030, less than six years away. Today, in the middle of the day when renewables should be at their best, wind and solar generated 36 per cent and coal was over 50 per cent of generation. At night, coal is over 80 per cent. Hydro and gas make up much of the remainder.

