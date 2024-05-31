Forget knowing him, Trump's track record makes his character clear

DEFENDERS of Donald Trump, pictured, such as Greg Hunt ("Don't tar all Trumpists the same", Letters, 29/5), seem to think they can wash their hands of the man's moral degeneracy. That supporting him is a merely political issue free of inconvenient moral questions.
They can't, and it's not.
There's no need to know Trump personally to understand his character. His behaviour over many years in the public eye amply attests to it. The appalling mistreatment and disrespect of women, the mocking of people with disabilities, the insulting of veterans, the incitement to racist violence and insurrection, and to top it all off, a convicted criminal.
Mr Hunt says that describing Trump in this way is "character assassination". Impossible - Trump has assassinated his own character in plain sight. In my opinion, if people still continue to support such a man, they either condone his behaviour and the moral code it expresses, or are attracted by them. They can no longer plead ignorance. If that makes them deplorable, so be it.
JOHN Arnold ("Opposition may be left behind", Letters, 27/5), praises the $100 billion of Hunter renewable projects as only being held up by the federal opposition. Well, no.
The roll-out of the renewable energy zones is way behind schedule because of its own problems and limits. It is looking increasingly unlikely that it will get anywhere near the target of having 82 per cent of electricity consumption met from renewable energy by 2030, less than six years away. Today, in the middle of the day when renewables should be at their best, wind and solar generated 36 per cent and coal was over 50 per cent of generation. At night, coal is over 80 per cent. Hydro and gas make up much of the remainder.
Renewables are an ongoing costly failure, admit it. Don't believe me? Then why are state governments paying to keep old power stations such as Eraring open longer?
PETER Dutton, without any evidence, fawningly describes residents around power stations as accepting of nuclear power plants because they "have a high energy IQ ... they understand the technology".
No Mr Dutton, those with the understanding and high energy IQ are those in the CSIRO, the ones you discredit because their independent scientific and economic findings don't fit in with your political tactics.
How long must we put up with these delaying tactics towards the renewable revolution?
I SUPPORT John Pritchard ("Glendale ideal for stadium", Letters, 28/5). To add to what he wrote, from the main road there exists an Aussie Rules oval. Between there and workshops, acres of land remain idle. Access to rail may be possible.
The mystery station on the main line was called Cardiff workshops, and hundreds used the facility. An overhead walkway between platforms existed. It is minutes from Stockland Glendale, where state and local government could support the building of the basketball stadium. Train, bus, car. Problems solved.
GOOGLE maps shows that it takes 17 minutes to walk from the proposed 26-unit development in Excelsior Parade to the CBD of Toronto. No doubt this will be promoted heavily by the developer once they go on sale. Unfortunately prospective buyers won't know that it is impossible to do this safely.
There are no footpaths and in places the verge is impassable and pedestrians are forced onto a busy road into oncoming traffic. I read in the Herald recently that real estate on the Coal Point/Carey Bay peninsula is booming and I can see for myself the number of large blocks being cleared ready for development. What is the council doing with the fees and the increased rates it is receiving from all this activity?
The people who live on the peninsula who don't own a car or prefer to walk for the sake of their health and the health of the planet are entitled to know why we are being denied this most basic public amenity.
FANTASTIC article Garry Linnell ("Have the courage to show your face", Herald 25/5), about the faceless masked cowards who pretend to support Palestine, and intimidate those who don't. As the old saying goes, if you don't have anything to hide, why wear a mask? Have your protest, just do it peacefully or at least let the police ID you.
HOW could the Jets let Archie Goodwin go? These coaches have been holding him back from playing for two years, saying he's not ready and they're taking their time with him. He's a young man, keen as hell to play and doesn't need to be held back. Now it's no surprise he's gone. Well done Jets, more reason to make us a laughing stock.
DON'T put all the blame on the "NDIS" into funding for the people needing the help. Look into the real issue: the providers, suppliers and support workers using it as a cash cow. There are good support workers, but some leave a lot to be desired.
WHEN will the relevant NSW authority shut down the Horseshoe Beach camping ground? There are vans, caravans and others living in vehicles. This adds up to a lot of people with no toilet facilities once the public toilets close in the afternoon and no casual visitor parking. Horseshoe Beach is not delivering on its intended purpose and is now a shantytown.
GREG Hunt ("Don't tar all Trumpists the same", Letters, 29/5), I would love to tell you what I think of Trump, but it would be unprintable. Hilary got it right in 2016.
GREG Hunt ("Don't tar all Trumpists the same", Letters, 29/5), ask and you shall receive. Donald Trump is irrational, a disgrace, an insult to politics and all those who voted for him are deplorable.
Thanks Port Stephens Coaches; the heaters are working on the bus, allowing us to get a bit of sleep on the way to work. Any chance of happy hour on the trip home?
