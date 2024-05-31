Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Forget knowing him, Trump's track record makes his character clear

By Letters to the Editor
June 1 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former US president Donald Trump
Former US president Donald Trump

DEFENDERS of Donald Trump, pictured, such as Greg Hunt ("Don't tar all Trumpists the same", Letters, 29/5), seem to think they can wash their hands of the man's moral degeneracy. That supporting him is a merely political issue free of inconvenient moral questions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.