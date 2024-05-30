Hydrogen-powered garbage truck set to hit Newcastle streets

A hydrogen-powered rubbish truck will soon be picking up kerbside bin waste on Newcastle streets as part of a 12 month trial.
Newcastle council said bin morning would become quieter and cleaner once the rear-loading hydrogen fuel cell electric truck was rolled out later this year.
Unlike diesel trucks, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles emit no exhaust, minimal heat and a trickle of pure water.
The council voted on May 28 to bypass calling for tenders, and instead enter into a lease agreement with Australian energy business Pure Hydrogen for the trial.
The lease will include the option for a four-year extension based on the outcome of the trial.
The truck will be powered by hydrogen produced by electrolysis using grid power. Green power purchase agreements will offset carbon emissions.
There are no companies within Australia producing green hydrogen using 100 per cent renewable sources.
The council also voted to engage with NewH2 Hunter Hydrogen Technology Cluster about the availability of locally generated hydrogen fuel to support the trial and future hydrogen truck purchases.
Other cities using hydrogen garbage trucks include Tokyo and Amsterdam.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the council was committed to delivering a 100 per cent reduction in carbon emissions from City of Newcastle vehicles during the next decade.
"We're seeing zero-emissions vehicles emerge as a marker of the best-run cities in the world and this trial is a step forward that Newcastle can and should be proud of," Cr Nelmes said.
"This truck will help many of us get a better sleep on collection days. We can also rest easy knowing it's helping make our city a cleaner, quieter, more sustainable place to live.
Deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen said the trial was consistent with Newcastle's emerging future as a global hydrogen leader.
"Newcastle is the only hydrogen hub designated by both the NSW and Australian governments," Cr Clausen said.
"I'm proud that Newcastle is taking real action with this hydrogen vehicle trial and I'm proud that our work is shaping the Hunter's hydrogen transition road map."
Business Hunter CEO Bob Hawes also welcomed the trial.
"This isn't just ticking a sustainability box, this is the way the smartest cities are heading and Newcastle and the Hunter needs leadership prepared to be early adopters for communities and industry to be competitive and relevant," Mr Hawes said.
"City of Newcastle is backing an Australian business and backing a crucial, zero-emissions technology pathway to net zero is going to be very challenging.
"Every initiative adopted in using new technology in the public and private sector is going to count."
Data from the 12-month trial will help inform City of Newcastle's future purchases of waste trucks. Over the next four years City of Newcastle is expected to replace a number of its existing diesel powered green and red lid bin trucks as part of the routine renewal of the fleet.
