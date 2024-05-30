Major hydrogen factory approved for Newcastle

It is among the biggest hydrogen plants approved in Australia, and it's all ours.
The Newcastle Herald can reveal Planning Minister Paul Scully will today announce he has given the green light to the Hunter Valley Hydrogen Hub on Kooragang Island next to the Orica ammonia plant.
In other news, Jamie Culver's encounter with a shark off Port Stephens might be the stuff nightmares - or dreams - are made of. As he saw the monolithic sea monster drifting in that looming, terrible and elegant way that sharks do towards his boat, he thought it could have been a submarine. You can read Mr Culver's story and watch the video of the incident here.
More details around how the horror Hunter Valley bus crash unfolded last year have emerged after the families of those who died had time to process the confronting facts of the case against drive Brett Button. Dosed on prescription painkillers, the driver in the horror Greta bus crash case was warned by passengers he had "gone crazy" as he headed "too fast" into a roundabout.
In sport, Knights coach Adam O'Brien believes fans will see a bigger and better Krystian Mapapalangi tonight when he plays his first NRL game in 642 days.
I hope your week finishes on a high.
Go Knights.
Matt Carr, deputy editor
