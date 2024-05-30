Olympians unleash wise words on young school athletes to balance play

FOR a child at 12 years old to be identified as a future Olympian, bronze medal winner Simon Orchard says that pressure could be "a bit over the top". But he's not disagreeing on youth tournaments playing a critical step in pathways.
As hundreds of primary school athletes from across the state descend on the hockey turf and basketball courts of Newcastle this week, the two-time Olympian is sharing his wisdom with the young athletes on what it takes to chase their dreams, but also not losing sight of being a kid who loves their sport.
"At the end of the day these sort of tournaments are super important for the pathway of potential Olympians one day, you never know who you're going to get out of these events," he said.
"We all know about your Tiger Woods, Serena Williams or Rory McIlroy who are a child prodigy, but most kids are just trying to have a bit of fun with their friends and improve."
The Maitland local said there's no downplaying the significance of events like the NSW PSSA State Championships and hoped to keep inspiring children to chase their dreams and remember to have fun.
"If we can do that, then job done," he said.
The Kookaburras player joined Hockeyroos Kate Jenner and Zoe Newman on Thursday afternoon for an Olympics Unleashed workshop at Hunter School of the Performing Arts (HSPA).
The trio shared insights to their time in the Olympics including a chat on the Olympic village and positive ways to cope in sport.
"We shared some stories and exciting parts of the Olympics, I enjoyed the journey a lot more than the outcomes, the medals, titles ... I just liked being with my mates and travelling the world playing my favourite sport," Orchard said.
"This is about the age when I started to work out who I wanted to be in a hockey sense and going to Sydney 2000 as a teenager to watch, sort of lit the fire for me."
He said the school tournament would no doubt put pressure on the young athletes, but he said it was important to remember the joy involved with playing sport.
"I think sport is the greatest way to get out there and be free of distractions. To try and accomplish something with your friends and even individually.
Orchard also believes there's an appetite for hockey in Newcastle and with world-class facilities, he hoped to see international traction in the area.
"Hockey Australia needs to start rewarding a place like Newcastle and the Hunter with international matches. Give us some international games and then kids can actually talk to the real players," he said.
Orchard, Jenner and Newman will cheer on the players as they contest the pool rounds and finals at the Newcastle International Hockey Centre in Broadmeadow on Friday.
