'Uninhabitable': fierce fire rips through disability support building

FIREFIGHTERS battled a fierce fire in a disability support services building at Maitland for close to an hour on Thursday afternoon.
Multiple emergency calls for help were made just after 3.15pm on May 30 reporting a property on High Street was engulfed in flames.
Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Jim Murphie said the building was well alight on three sides and threatening neighbouring properties.
He said crews immediately got to work and firefighters conducted a search as they tried to determine whether anyone was there at the time.
"Since then we have spoken to the owners of the property and they have confirmed that there's no one inside, and we've also done a secondary search of the premises," Superintendent Murphie said.
Up to nine fire trucks, specialist resources including HAZMAT, police and ambulance paramedics were tasked to the scene.
"It took about 45 minutes to an hour to bring the fire under control," Superintendent Murphie said.
"The damage is extensive and I would think the premises would be uninhabitable.
"Internally, the whole structure has been fire-damaged, and the ceiling unfortunately has collapsed as well."
He said the emergency operation had moved into a "salvage and investigate" phase by about 5pm.
The fire broke out at Sunnyfield Disability Services' Maitland Hub.
People were urged to avoid the area while emergency services worked, with traffic affected in both directions at the eastern end of High Street near Les Darcy Drive.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.