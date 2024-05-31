Daniel Johns relists Merewether property investment with a price drop

AFTER an initial asking price of $3 million, former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns' investment property in Merewether is back on the mark with a price reduction.
Johns bought the four-bedroom home in 1996 for $360,000 at a time when Merewether's median house price was $293,593.
These days it's $1,834,187, which represents growth of around 523 per cent in 28 years.
See how much the property is listed for now here.
If Johns is on the hunt for a property of rock star proportions, he could consider a $10 million apartment in Newcastle listed this week with Belle Property.
The sprawling four-bedroom, five-bathroom apartment spans 428 square metres, the result of the amalgamation of six apartments to create one oversized home.
Take a look inside the property here.
Its not the only high-priced property that made headlines this week.
A luxury oceanfront home in Stockton built two years ago has sold for a record-breaking price and topped the suburb record by $750,000.
Read about the sale here.
In Merewether, a double block in one of the most sought-after streets in the suburb hit the market this week for the first time since the 1960s.
The 1397 square metre property at 8 Janet Street was last sold six decades ago to the Trustees for Our Lady's Nurses for the Poor, known as the Brown Sisters.
It was last sold for in the early 1960s for £8500 - read how much it is expected to fetch here.
Developers and owner-occupiers battled it out at the auction of a modest weatherboard home in Adamstown.
The property, which included dual access with two street frontages, sold for a whopping price.
Read more about the auction here.
Home values across the Newcastle-Maitland region recorded the fourth-highest capital growth result in regional NSW over the last quarter.
CoreLogic's quarterly Regional Market Update, which analyses Australia's largest non-capital city Significant Urban Areas (SUAs), revealed dwelling values in the Newcastle-Maitland region increased 2.7 per cent in the three months to April 2024.
Read more from CoreLogic's report here.
An architecturally-designed home and a vacant block in a prized pocket of Merewether is set to hit the market.
The listing at 61 and 63 Hickson Street includes a striking five-bedroom house designed by Kevin Snell and an adjoining parcel of land at the end of the cul-de-sac.
Take a look inside the spectacular home here.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.