Dunne dusts off stacked line-up and secret guest for Lass farewell

OUTGOING Lass O'Gowrie Hotel publican Andrew Dunne said the Wickham venue would continue to play an important role in Newcastle's music scene as long as it maintains its community culture.
Dunne's five-year stint running "the Lass" expires on June 11 after his license was terminated in April.
However, the colourful publican isn't going quietly. Two big weekends of live music are planned to end his time at the venue.
On Saturday the Lass will host a 21-act music festival, Dunne & Dusted, across two stages.
This will be followed by the 21-act electronic dance party, Dunny's Last Doof, on June 9.
The line-up for Dunne & Dusted includes many of the Lass' most popular Newcastle acts such as Boycott, Dank Hank & The Hot Ones, The Med Heads, Huckleberry & The Devils Dandruff, Saylor & The Flavor, SF Wrens, Demi Mitchell, The Grounds and more.
The line-up also includes former Newcastle band Flight To Dubai and an international touring band, who are making a special appearance under the alias David's Craving.
"I had hundreds of bands I love and who I'd love to be a part of this," Dunne says. "The difficult part was culling it down to 15 or 20."
Most of the aforementioned acts performed their first shows at the Lass, which is widely known as "the cradle of the Newcastle music scene".
Dunn doesn't expect the next licensee to change the hotel's unique vibe.
"You can't change the Lass," he said. "The Lass isn't who runs it. The Lass isn't how they renovate it, it's the people who go there and play there.
"The community is in control of whether they continue that, because if they don't continue like that then the community will cancel them and business will tank."
Until recently Dunne lived above the hotel with his wife Angelia, and he will be focusing his energies on his other businesses, the Royal Oak Hotel, Masa Madre Sourdough Pizza and Jim's Dairy Delite Bar.
The Royal Oak already has a dedicated original live music program on weekends, but Dunne said it can't become a new Lass.
"It's a different beast," he said. "There's definitely a flow-on from the Lass in terms of original musicians getting opportunities, but it's not going to be the huge festival and party space that the Lass is."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.