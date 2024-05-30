Why Knights tyro Krystian Mapapalangi is the centre of attention

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien believes Knights fans will see a bigger and better Krystian Mapapalangi on Friday night when he plays his first NRL game in 642 days.
Mapapalangi has been selected as Newcastle's left-side centre against Canterbury at McDonald Jones Stadium, in the absence of NSW Origin representative Bradman Best, who is sidelined with a torn hamstring.
The 21-year-old outside back made his NRL debut in 2022 but has been unable to add to his career tally of two top-grade appearances after a wretched run of injuries, including two bouts of shoulder surgery.
But while O'Brien had the option of switching rugged Dylan Lucas from the back row to the centres, he had no doubt Mapapalangi was ready for another opportunity.
"I just think it's the right thing to do," O'Brien said. "He's a centre. We want to back our guys in.
"He's had a terrible couple of years with luck, with injuries, but he's managed to string three, four or five games together [in reserve grade], so if you're not going to play him now, when are you ever going to play him?
"I'm sort of backing him in, rather than backing him out."
O'Brien said Mapapalangi had been "excellent" in dealing with his injury setbacks, adding: "The main thing is his teammates have got full trust in him."
The Concord-Burwood Wolves junior has spent countless hours in the gym over the past 18 months in a bid to strengthen his shoulder, which has been reconstructed twice.
"He's obviously matured with age, naturally, and I guess size-wise," O'Brien said.
"We've worked really hard at putting some armour around those injuries, so he's a bigger body than he was back then. But if anything, he's only gotten better with his skill. He's quite a dangerous attacking player, but it's his defensive work that I've really enjoyed."
Off contract at the end of this season, Mapapalangi now has a chance to stake a claim for retention. The Knights already have Best, Dane Gagai and incoming recruit James Schiller, signed recently from Canberra, on their roster for 2025.
"That's something for the recruitment guys ... that's for another day," O'Brien said.
"The one thing I want is to see Maps get out and play some footy. I'll talk about recruitment another day. I just want to talk about playing against the Dogs."
Newcastle are chasing a fifth consecutive win, and also some payback against a Canterbury team who ambushed them 36-12 at Homebush last month.
"If there was one game that left a poor taste in our mouths, it was the game against the Dogs down there," O'Brien said.
