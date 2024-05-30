Police seize gun, machete, motorbikes, drugs in raid

A POLICE raid at a Lake Macquarie property has allegedly netted a firearm, machete, three motorbikes and more than $2000 worth of drugs.
Officers moved on a home on St Clair Street at Bonnells Bay just after midnight on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation.
Lake Macquarie's Proactive Crime Team worked alongside the Northern Region's Operations Support Group during the raid.
Officers allegedly found and seized "several items of interest", including a firearm, machete, several knives, three motorbikes and an amount of cannabis with an estimated street value of up to $2040.
Further inquiries led police to charge a 24-year-old man who lived at the property with possessing a prohibited drug.
He was issued a court attendance notice to front Toronto Local Court for the first time next month.
Police said investigations into the other items that were seized during the search are continuing.
Anyone with information should contact Lake Macquarie police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
