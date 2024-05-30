Jets tyro Archie Goodwin bids Newcastle an emotional goodbye

HOME-grown tyro Archie Goodwin says he agonised over his decision to leave the Newcastle Jets before deciding a fresh start outside his comfort zone would be the best option for his career.
The former Cooks Hill United junior has been regarded as one of the brightest prospects Newcastle have produced since the A-League kicked off in 2005-06, debuting as a 16-year-old and stamping himself as an exceptional talent a year later when he scored twice in a boilover win against Sydney FC.
But as he approaches his 20th birthday, the Young Socceroos striker informed the Jets on Wednesday that he would not be accepting the offer they had tabled.
He has instead been linked to A-League rivals Adelaide and, while Goodwin said he was unable to confirm which club he would be joining, he was looking forward to a new challenge.
"It was definitely a very hard decision," Goodwin told the Newcastle Herald.
"Obviously I still live at home with my family, and I have all my friends around.
"That's the biggest thing.
"Sometimes you've just got to take a step outside your comfort zone and get comfortable with being uncomfortable.
"I thought to get the best out of myself, I needed to step away and start doing things on my own.
"Obviously moving away from home is going to be a big one. I think you can really reach your peak performance when you're really focusing on your career elsewhere."
Goodwin made 44 A-League appearances for the Jets, including 20 last season, and has scored six goals since his debut in February, 2021.
But after two back surgeries, current Jets coach Rob Stanton and his predecessor, Arthur Papas, have both been extremely cautious about avoiding further breakdowns.
Goodwin, however, was confident he was now physically ready to realise his undoubted potential.
"Obviously at the start of the year, I had a few little hiccups, but once I really worked out exercises and gym programs and training loads that worked for me, I started to feel good," he said.
"I started to do pilates and swimming and found things that really worked for my body. I feel like I'm in a place now where I'm very confident that I can stay on the pitch and really make an impact.
"Physically I feel the best I've ever felt, so I'm really excited to rip in next season."
The vast majority of Goodwin's appearances for Newcastle have been off the bench, and he is banking on increased game time to help him pursue his ultimate goal of playing abroad.
"You look at young players in the league who have made the move overseas, they've all played well this season and scored some goals," he said.
"I think if I do that, the opportunity might arise.
"That's my main aspiration over the next few years, to really play well and open up some eyes of overseas clubs ... but that all comes down to performances, and that's on me to take my opportunities."
He said the Jets, and Newcastle, would always hold a special place in his heart.
"Novocastrians are some of the best people you'll ever meet," he said.
"It's really hard to leave ... I've loved being that young, local player who little kids have been able to look up to and really think they can do it too, one day.
"I just want to thank all of them, the club and the fans, and also my family and my mates, who have really believed in me since the start.
"I appreciate all of them."
