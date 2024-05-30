Feds call for Hunter input on green steel, aluminium plans

The federal government will open public consultation on its green metals policy on Friday after releasing a discussion paper which says regions like the Hunter can share in industries worth up to $122 billion a year by 2040.
The consultation paper on clean energy-powered iron, steel, alumina and aluminium production says Australia's abundant solar, wind and mineral resources give it a competitive advantage over other countries.
"High-ambition estimates suggest green metals could be worth $122 billion a year to our economy by 2040 or $88 billion in a low-ambition scenario," Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic says in a foreword.
The paper says the government is seeking informed views, data and analysis from interested parties to help plan the industries' decarbonised future.
Mr Husic said the Hunter was "synonymous with cutting-edge metal making", citing the Tomago Aluminium smelter as a business employing a high number of workers.
"Today's about asking those workers and managers, as well as the Hunter community, how they see the opportunity for green metals to grow more secure, well paid jobs for the local economy," he said.
The consultation paper sets out barriers to green metals production, including the "significant" amount of "firmed renewable" energy capacity required for decarbonising the aluminium industry.
