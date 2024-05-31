Balanced study now, but what about when unpaid university placements start?

FAST-TRACKED learning has led Jade Constable to already figuring out a work-life balance while she's still in school.
The year 12 Muswellbrook High student is studying Early Childhood Education and Care through a school-based traineeship with Muswellbrook Pre School Kindergarten.
She's been named a school-based trainee of the year finalist at this year's NSW Regional Training Awards for Hunter and Central Coast.
"Being in a workplace while still in school is really helping me so that when I leave school, I have those work life skills and a work-life balance," she said.
While the 17-year-old has plans to focus on her current situation she knows things could change when she embarks in her tertiary education journey next year.
"My ultimate goal is to become an occupational therapist with young children," she said.
"I will continue my studies in early childhood and I intend to do a double degree of occupational therapy and early education care next year at university."
Though, her work-life balance may be thrown when she's required to do a stint of unpaid placements as part of her studies.
In May the government announced that student teachers, nurses and social workers will be eligible for a $319.50 paid placement payment each week, from July 2025.
But for those like Ms Constable who plan to study allied health there is no financial relief, leaving many students in 'poverty placement'.
"Any support for those [placements] would be absolutely incredible and definitely welcome," she said.
She was also happy to hear the about the wiping of $3 billion of student debt announced by the federal government.
"I'm passionate about my studies and I know I need to go to university to work in the field that I want to," she said.
"At this stage I'm really focusing on my studies within school and as well as my traineeship and just getting through year 12."
Ms Constable said she has always been connected with younger children and was excited to be rewarded for her passion at this year's NSW Regional Training awards.
"I've had many younger cousins and spending time with just younger children in general has just been a very strong passion of mine," she said.
"I'm beyond grateful to be nominated, it's an amazing opportunity and I'm thrilled."
Ms Constable joins other Newcastle finalists Lachlan Carey (Trainee of the Year), Jan Kubecka (Special Regional Award) and Lori-Anne Brown (Vocational Student of the Year).
The Hunter and Central Coast Training Awards will be held at Newcastle Town Hall on Friday night, May 31.
