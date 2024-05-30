Newcastle Herald
Ryan Callinan powers into quarter-finals at Tahiti Pro

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated May 31 2024 - 8:35am, first published 8:27am
Ryan Callinan at Tahiti. Picture by Matt Dunbar, WSL
Ryan Callinan at Tahiti. Picture by Matt Dunbar, WSL

Merewether surfer Ryan Callinan will face Brazilian three-time world champion Gabriel Medina in the Tahiti Pro quarter-finals after dominating Hawaiian Barron Mamiya 16.8 to 8.74 on Friday morning (AEST).

