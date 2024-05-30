Ryan Callinan powers into quarter-finals at Tahiti Pro

Merewether surfer Ryan Callinan will face Brazilian three-time world champion Gabriel Medina in the Tahiti Pro quarter-finals after dominating Hawaiian Barron Mamiya 16.8 to 8.74 on Friday morning (AEST).
Callinan shot out with the spit on two barrels for scores of 7.5 and 9.3 to easily win the round of 16 tussle in epic condition at Teahupo'o.
Thriving on his forehand, the goofy-footer needed only the two waves, catching the first 11 minutes into the 35-minute heat. He then disappeared again in an even bigger barrel at the halfway point for the 9.3.
Mamiya wiped out for a 1.67 before a 7.07 tube just after Callinan's best ride.
Callinan next faces Medina, another goofy-footer, who earlier posted a near-perfect 19.83 to beat Jake Marshall.
