The Hunter's coal exit demands more than yet another document

The Hunter has had the lot, dangerous working conditions, obscene shift schedules and long-distance commutes that ruin health and family life, perverse wage levels that diminish the value of schooling and post-school training, industrial cultures that shut out women, giant chasms that tear agricultural lands asunder, regional rail systems and an industrial harbour and its port-side lands hijacked by old king coal, the lungs of children filled regularly with a dose of particulate matter beyond World Health Organisation guidelines, and a once-prosperous agricultural processing sector at death's door.