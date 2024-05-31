Internal focus as Wildfires look to keep building in Jack Scott Cup

Second-rower Kate Holland says it doesn't matter if the Hunter Wildfires are playing the competition heavyweights or the bottom side, the focus remains the same.
That focus is internal.
The Wildfires improved to fourth place with a gritty 24-0 win over defending champions East as Jack Scott Cup reached its season midpoint last weekend.
They face winless West Harbour in round eight of Sydney women's premier rugby union on Saturday morning with kick-off set for 9am at Concord Oval.
"Every week you don't know what you're going to get and there hasn't been any chat about this could be a less dominant side; we're still going in full guns blazing," Holland said.
"We're focusing internally on what we can do to be the best football players and continue building upon what we've done the weeks before.
"Often we don't put too much focus on who we're playing. We just look internally and sort our structures and our game plan and what we're going to do and how we're going to play."
