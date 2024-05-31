Azzurri set to unleash A-League sharpshooter in NPLW Northern NSW

Melina Ayres is targeting consistency as the Newcastle Jets strike weapon looks set to be unleashed in NPLW Northern NSW on Saturday.
The 25-year-old sharpshooter has signed with Charlestown Azzurri and will provide a lethal boost as they aim to get their season back on track against Mid Coast at Lisle Carr Oval (2pm).
Ayres is keen to get started with her new side after an A-League season disrupted by injury and illness.
"I haven't had consistent games and want to put together however many games I can play in a row and stay injury free," Ayres told the Newcastle Herald.
"I'm keen to have a kick with the girls and be a bit of a helper or role model, passing on my knowledge but also learning from them."
The Melburnian is one year into a two-year contract with the Jets and overcame early-season setbacks to help Newcastle break a six-year finals drought.
She hasn't played since the Jets lost the second leg of their semi-final with Melbourne City on April 28.
"It was good to put a few games together at the end and I didn't want to have much of a break now, just to keep ticking over," Ayres said.
"Last year I got fitter in the off-season but maybe I needed more soccer and games, so I'm keen to put some good games together and have a bit more of a better lead-in to next season."
Azzurri are fourth on 19 points and coming off a 3-0 loss to second-placed Newcastle Olympic (24), who play leaders Broadmeadow (26) at Darling Street Oval on Sunday (4.45pm). Mid Coast are seventh on three points after just one win.
Azzurri have also signed 11-times-capped Matilda Gema Simon but the former Jets left-back is still a few weeks off playing.
In another intriguing battle, third-placed Maitland (24) host fifth-placed New Lambton (13) on Saturday (1.30pm) in their second meeting in three days.
Adamstown (12) play Warners Bay (three) at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday (7pm).
