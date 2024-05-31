Charlestown soccer player stable after surgery for brain bleed

Charlestown Azzurri soccer player Corey Edwards was in a stable condition after being placed in an induced coma in John Hunter Hospital with a brain bleed following a head clash in a match at Maitland.
Edwards was knocked out when clashing with a Maitland player in the 15th minute of the NPL men's Northern NSW reserve grade match at Cooks Square Park on Wednesday night while contesting a header.
Charlestown first-grade coach James Pascoe said medical staff from both teams attended to Edwards on the pitch before he was substituted off. He appeared to be recovering later and was walking around at the ground before collapsing.
Pascoe said Edwards was taken to John Hunter Hospital by ambulance where he had emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain from a bleed and was placed in a coma.
A John Hunter Hospital spokesperson said on Friday that Edwards was in a stable condition.
Pascoe said Azzurri players were reeling after the "confronting" incident and a request to postpone their reserve grade match with Lake Macquarie on Saturday had been granted on Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.