Charlestown soccer player stable after surgery for brain bleed

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated May 31 2024 - 12:13pm, first published 11:21am
Charlestown Azzurri soccer player Corey Edwards was in a stable condition after being placed in an induced coma in John Hunter Hospital with a brain bleed following a head clash in a match at Maitland.

